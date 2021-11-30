Photos: Donna McKechnie, Max Von Essen & More With Melissa Errico at Feinstein's/54 Below

Last week, the final encore of her acclaimed concert "Melissa Errico Sings Her New York" at Feinstein's/54 Below had some very special guests in the audience, including Tony-winning Broadway star Donna McKechnie, David Cone of the New York Yankees, plus Errico's 3 daughters and her husband, tennis star and ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe. The concert featured Tony-nominee Max Von Essen singing a duet with Melissa, with Alex Rybeck as music director and direction from Randy Roberts. New Yorkers of all kinds came to the previous two concerts, from composers like Marc Shaiman, Tom Kitt, Marci Heisler & Zina Goldrich, to comedian Alan Zweibel and director Adam Shankman.

Check out photos below!

This concert was a tribute to Manhattan and featured two of her perennial concentrations: the work of female songwriters & the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim. The program featured Mr. Sondheim in such songs as "Another Hundred People" and his (cut song) "Uptown Downtown" from the musical Follies which she noted for its virtuosity and it's epitomizing the way in which "Mr. Sondheim loves to write about all of us unsettled New Yorkers."

Audiences can catch Melissa Errico back at Feinstein's/54 Below Feb 18-19 to celebrate the release of her new album, Out of The Dark, The Film Noir Project. And next month for the holidays, audiences can see Melissa with Billy Stritch for two special holiday concerts at the Bucks County Playhouse on Dec 15, and The Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck, Westchester on Dec 17.