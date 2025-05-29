Photos: Diane D'Angelo Brings CLOSING CREDITS To The Laurie Beechman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popular cabaret singer Diane D'Angelo brought her show CLOSING CREDITS to the newly buffed-up Laure Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Cafe on 42nd Street. Elegantly freshened-up with new decor, different seating options, and a sparkling new light grid, the setting was ripe for the equally elegant D'Angelo and her sulty band of swinging musicians, David Silliman on Drums, Tom Hubbard on Bass, and Gregory Toroian Musical Directing from the Piano. The Lina Koutrakos-helmed theme show focusing on the music that plays over the credits at the end of movies like Working Girl, Caddyshack, and Reservoir Dogs had previously played New York City but this was D'Angelo's return to the Beechman, where she has had previous successes. For her at-capacity house on May 15th, Diane was welcomed to the stage by numerous colleagues and luminaries from the cabaret community like Sue Matsuki, Dorian Woodruff, Joanne Halev, Carol Sue Gershman, Kati Neiheisel, Sidney Myer, and Ira Lee Collings, with his customary bouquet for the headliner (and it has to be said: what a gentleman is Ira Lee Collings, what a light he is to the industry).

BroadwayWorld Cabaret was in the house for the sold-out (and highly ovated) performance to capture Ms. D'Angelo in action, as well as the glossy and shiny new look of the Laurie Beechman 2.0.

Find other shows to see on the West Bank Cafe website HERE.

THIS is Diane D'Angelo online.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

