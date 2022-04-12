Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Desi Oakley, Krystina Alabado & More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB

The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond.

Apr. 12, 2022  

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presented Desi Oakley, Krystina Alabado, Lexi Lawson, Salisha Thomas and other female performers in "The Leading Lady Club" on April 5th, 2022 at 9:30 PM. The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. This cast of phenomenally talented women provided audiences with a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The concert featured performances by Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, RENT), Salisha Thomas (Beautiful, Once Upon A One More Time), Ashley Chiu (Once Upon A One More Time, KPOP), Angela Pardini Gomez, Sarah Hogewood, Catherine Luckenbach, Caitlin McNeilage, Brooke Ranson, Jillian Van Niel, and Becca White. The show was Music Directed by Emily Marshall and Produced by Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, and Brooke Ranson.

"The Leading Lady Club" is brought to you by the creators of "The Leading Lady Club Podcast," a podcast celebrating women who are leading the way in various industries. From entertainment to sports to STEM, and everything in between, Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana sit down and talk with incredible women and find out how they got to where they are and what inspires them to keep pushing forward. Find out more at leadingladyclub.com

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo credit: Brooke Bell

Ashley Chiu

Becca White

Brooke Ranson

Brooke RAnson

Caitlin McNeilage

Catherine Luckenbach

Desi Oakley

Full Cast and Musical Director Emily Marshall

Full Cast

Jillian Van Niel

Angela Gomez

Krystina Alabado and Desi Oakley

Krystina Alabado

Lauren Montana and Caitlin McNeilage

Lexi Lawson

Producers Lauren Montana, Caitlin McNeilage, Brooke Ranson

Salisha Thomas

Sarah Hogewood

