Photos: Desi Oakley, Krystina Alabado & More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presented Desi Oakley, Krystina Alabado, Lexi Lawson, Salisha Thomas and other female performers in "The Leading Lady Club" on April 5th, 2022 at 9:30 PM. The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. This cast of phenomenally talented women provided audiences with a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The concert featured performances by Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, RENT), Salisha Thomas (Beautiful, Once Upon A One More Time), Ashley Chiu (Once Upon A One More Time, KPOP), Angela Pardini Gomez, Sarah Hogewood, Catherine Luckenbach, Caitlin McNeilage, Brooke Ranson, Jillian Van Niel, and Becca White. The show was Music Directed by Emily Marshall and Produced by Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, and Brooke Ranson.

"The Leading Lady Club" is brought to you by the creators of "The Leading Lady Club Podcast," a podcast celebrating women who are leading the way in various industries. From entertainment to sports to STEM, and everything in between, Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana sit down and talk with incredible women and find out how they got to where they are and what inspires them to keep pushing forward. Find out more at leadingladyclub.com

