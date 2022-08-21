Photos: Debbie Gibson in Her OUT OF THE BLUE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT at 54 Below

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow tribe! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

Well, one review later and Bobby is still kvelling over La Debbie Gibson at 54 Below last Thursday, and so that one review was just not enough. Yours truly went a bit shutter buggy throughout the show taking SKADS of pictures because the lady just kept doing things... Things that needed recording for journalistic posterity. SOOOOO, here is a PhotoPhlash from the night showing all of this musical angel's angles.

Enjoy and run right over to the 54 Below website and get your tickets for tonight & tomorrow's live shows or Monday night's live stream to catch Debbie Gibson, as she continues to celebrate the 35TH ANNIVERSARY of her triple platinum selling album - OUT OF THE BLUE...

