Photos: Dawn Derow Tributes Eydie Gormè at Cafe Centro

The only problem with “Tribute Shows” is that they remind me of how old I am. Reason being, I’ve usually seen the entertainer being honored perform in person back in the day. That being said, I did not see George M. Cohan or Eddie Cantor perform live but I did know Eydie Gorme. I attended the same Bronx High School, saw her shows with Steve, bought all the record albums, and like every other Borscht Belt graduate I considered her one of the greatest pop vocalists of all time and revered Steve & Eydie as show biz royalty.

With her show at Cafe Centro last night the talented vocalist/actor Dawn Derow expertly reminded me of the song list and spirit of Eydie Gorme. Thank you Dawn for bringing back Eydie with your skillful musicality, vivacious personality and most of all your marvelous voice.

How could there be a tribute to Eydie without Steve Lawrence, and Dawn’s surprise guest Cabaret legend Jeff Harnar “Started Something Big” when he entered the room singing midway through Dawn’s show. For a moment in time it was Back To The Future as Cafe Centro became the Concord Hotel in the 1960’s Catskill Mountains. The couples duets and Jeff’s solos were spot on. Here are some photos of Dawn, who in addition to the music, also captured some of the physicality of Eydie Gorme

Excellent back up and arrangements by music director/pianist Ian Herman, Brad Miller, Bass and Howie Gordon, Drums. Jeff Harnar directed the show as well as being Steve Lawrence for the evening.

The evening also brought back memories of Steve & Eydiè receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from Dick Robinson the founder of the Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook…Check out that Palm Beach event here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

