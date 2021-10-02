Photos: Clint Holmes Returns To Birdland

On Monday, September 27, Grammy-nominated Clint Holmes returned to the Birdland stage with a slew of brilliant musicians, inspiring material and his signature...and very swinging vocals. Clint was backed by Christian Tamburr on piano, Dominick Farinacci on horn, Felix Molson on bass, and Carmen Intorre on drums. Gabrielle Stravelli was a very special guest vocalist.



Check out photos below!

Clint Holmes is a consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country's finest vocalists. Whether he is singing selections from contemporary classics or stirring, original pieces, every performance is a one-of-a-kind, mesmerizing, and unforgettable experience.

The son of an African-American jazz musician and a classically-trained British opera singer, Clint was raised with the best of two musical worlds. His 40-plus year career has taken him from the top of the charts, to concert halls, on TV screens, and cemented his legacy as a veritable Las Vegas institution. His big break came in 1972 when he released "Playground In My Mind," a song that stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 23 weeks. In addition to hosting his own Emmy Award-winning talk/variety show, Clint was a musical feature and event correspondent for "Entertainment Tonight," and served as Joan Rivers' sidekick and announcer on FOX's "The Late Show." Throughout his 40+ year career, Clint has received many accolades-most recognizably, he received the highest honor of a GRAMMY® nomination for his album, Rendezvous. Produced by eight-time Grammy Award-winner Gregg Field, the sophisticated album offers a diverse playlist that reinterprets modern day and classic pop hits, jazz, soulful R&B, theatrical tunes, and numbers culled from the Great American Songbook.

Photo credit: Matt Baker