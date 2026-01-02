Matt Doyle Will Return to 54 Below With NEW BEGINNING in February

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will make his long-awaited return to 54 Below with a brand new show, New Beginning. This performance is a tribute to the great singer-songwriters who have inspired Doyle throughout the years.

Audiences can expect to hear music from icons such as Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Sting, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stapleton, Sara Bareilles, and more. A master storyteller, Doyle invites the audience to join him on a personal journey as he weaves these unforgettable songs into his own humorous story of life, loss, and love.

The Broadway star will be joined by rising star Evan Zavada (Wicked), who will music direct and arrange the new show.

Performances are set for February 6 and 7, 2026.

About Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle won the 2022 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Jamie in Broadway’s revival of Company. He made his UK stage debut starring as Frank Sinatra in the world premiere of Sinatra: The Musical. Most recently he appeared on Broadway in Conversations With Mother. He will soon star in the Seoul, South Korea production of The Great Gatsby.

Broadway credits include Tony-winning musicals The Book of Mormon and Spring Awakening; Tony Award winning Best Play War Horse; and the revival of Bye Bye Birdie. Off-Broadway credits include Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, and Brooklynite. Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, at symphonies across the country, and continues to headline a sold-out solo show throughout New York City and beyond.