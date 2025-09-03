 tracker
Photos: Bryce Edwards & Mike Davis Are a 'Hot Combination' at Birdland

The performance was on September 1.

By: Sep. 03, 2025
Vaudevillian troubadour Bryce Edwards (of Birdland’s critically acclaimed Frivolity Hour) and New York’s premiere “antimodernist” cornetist Mike Davis (of The New Wonders) came together on Monday at Birdland with “Hot Combination,” a celebration of the centennial of the early jazz duo, Red Nichols and Cliff Edwards. They were joined by an ensemble of traditional jazz specialists: Ricky Alexander (reeds), Josh Holcomb (trombone), Felix Lemerle (guitar), Dalton Ridenhour (piano), Jay Rattman (bass saxophone), and Colin Hancock (drums). 

Mike Davis lovingly transcribed recording sessions of Red Nichols and Cliff Edwards, and recruited Bryce Edwards, a unique vocalist who has dug his heels in at the same intersection of jazz and vaudeville, to embody the duo’s signature humor, heart, and driving ukulele.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Mike Davis, Bryce Edwards, Ricky Alexander, Josh Holcomb, Felix Lemerle, Dalton Ridenhour, Jay Rattman, Colin Hancock

Mike Davis, Bryce Edwards, Ricky Alexander, Josh Holcomb, Felix Lemerle, Dalton Ridenhour, Jay Rattman, Colin Hancock

Bryce Edwards, Mike Davis

Bryce Edwards, Mike Davis

Ricky Alexander

Felix Lemerle, Mike Davis

Mike Davis

Mike Davis

Dalton Ridenhour

Colin Hancock

Bryce Edwards

Bryce Edwards, Mike Davis

Bryce Edwards

Bryce Edwards

Mike Davis

Mike Davis

Bryce Edwards

Felix Lemerle

Josh Holcomb

Mike Davis

Bryce Edwards, Mike Davis

Bryce Edwards

Bryce Edwards, Mike Davis

Dandy Wellington, Tatyana Gershkovich, Brett Leveridge, Bryce Edwards, Mike Davis, Oleg Gershkovich

Bryce Edwards, Mike Davis, Jim CarusoJohnathan M. Smith, me, Bob Greenberg

Johnathan M. Smith, Bryce Edwards, Bob Greenberg

Bryce Edwards, James Jimenez, Tara Isabella Burton


