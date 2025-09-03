Photos: Bryce Edwards & Mike Davis Are a 'Hot Combination' at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vaudevillian troubadour Bryce Edwards (of Birdland’s critically acclaimed Frivolity Hour) and New York’s premiere “antimodernist” cornetist Mike Davis (of The New Wonders) came together on Monday at Birdland with “Hot Combination,” a celebration of the centennial of the early jazz duo, Red Nichols and Cliff Edwards. They were joined by an ensemble of traditional jazz specialists: Ricky Alexander (reeds), Josh Holcomb (trombone), Felix Lemerle (guitar), Dalton Ridenhour (piano), Jay Rattman (bass saxophone), and Colin Hancock (drums).

Mike Davis lovingly transcribed recording sessions of Red Nichols and Cliff Edwards, and recruited Bryce Edwards, a unique vocalist who has dug his heels in at the same intersection of jazz and vaudeville, to embody the duo’s signature humor, heart, and driving ukulele.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey