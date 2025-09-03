Photos: Bryce Edwards & Mike Davis Are a 'Hot Combination' at Birdland

The performance was on September 1.
Vaudevillian troubadour Bryce Edwards (of Birdland’s critically acclaimed Frivolity Hour) and New York’s premiere “antimodernist” cornetist Mike Davis (of The New Wonders) came together on Monday at Birdland with “Hot Combination,” a celebration of the centennial of the early jazz duo, Red Nichols and Cliff Edwards. They were joined by an ensemble of traditional jazz specialists: Ricky Alexander (reeds), Josh Holcomb (trombone), Felix Lemerle (guitar), Dalton Ridenhour (piano), Jay Rattman (bass saxophone), and Colin Hancock (drums).
Mike Davis lovingly transcribed recording sessions of Red Nichols and Cliff Edwards, and recruited Bryce Edwards, a unique vocalist who has dug his heels in at the same intersection of jazz and vaudeville, to embody the duo’s signature humor, heart, and driving ukulele.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Mike Davis, Bryce Edwards, Ricky Alexander, Josh Holcomb, Felix Lemerle, Dalton Ridenhour, Jay Rattman, Colin Hancock
Mike Davis, Bryce Edwards, Ricky Alexander, Josh Holcomb, Felix Lemerle, Dalton Ridenhour, Jay Rattman, Colin Hancock
Ricky Alexander
Felix Lemerle, Mike Davis
Colin Hancock
Felix Lemerle
Josh Holcomb
Dandy Wellington, Tatyana Gershkovich, Brett Leveridge, Bryce Edwards, Mike Davis, Oleg Gershkovich
Bryce Edwards, Mike Davis, Jim CarusoJohnathan M. Smith, me, Bob Greenberg
Johnathan M. Smith, Bryce Edwards, Bob Greenberg
Bryce Edwards, James Jimenez, Tara Isabella Burton
Videos