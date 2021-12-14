Photos: Ben Rappaport, Eli Bolin, Larry Hochman & More Celebrate Hanukkah at 54 Below

Last week on Sunday December 5th, Hanukkah was given the songbook it rightfully deserved as Feinstein's/54 Below premiered the Jewish holiday love letter, 54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers.

Check out photos below!

Read Ari Axelrod's rave review of the evening here.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Feinstein's/54 Below showcased some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each presented a brand new, original Hanukkah song. The Jewish evening includes performances from some of Broadway's biggest mensches as the festival of lights was finally given the songbook it deserves. It was a night hotter than your nana's potato latkes!

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler, music directed by Ben Caplan was hosted by theater personality Ilana Levine ("Little Known Facts" Podcast, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown).

The 9:45pm concert featured the writing talents of Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers), Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op, Netflix's John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Ben Caplan (I Don't Want To Talk About It), Amy Engelhardt (The Bobs, Bastard Jones), Laurie Hochman (Nothing to See Here), Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman (The Book of Mormon, Spamalot), Julian Hornik (Tenn), Anna K. Jacobs (POP!, Teeth), Nico Juber (Millennials Are Killing Musicals), Jed Resnick (Avenue Q, Rent) and Zack Zadek (Deathless, The Crazy Ones).

The performer line-up showcased Sean Altman (Rockapella, Jewmongous), Tiger Brown (Elf, Beauty and the Beast), Barry Carl (Rockapella), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Sarah Goldstein (Drunk Shakespeare), Sara Kapner (The Band's Visit), Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence), Jennifer Malenke (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Into The Woods), Allison Posner (Volleygirls), Ben Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof, TV Land's "Younger"), Marissa Rosen (For the Girls) and Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof).