Photos: Ari Axelrod Returns To Birdland

Most recently seen at Paper Mill Playhouse in Fiddler on the Roof, Ari Axelrod returned to his artistic home to debut a new show.

Feb. 01, 2024

Birdland presented singer Ari Axelrod in concert on Monday, January 29.

Most recently seen at Paper Mill Playhouse in their critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, performer Ari Axelrod returned to his artistic home to debut a new show. Ari put his signature and heartfelt spin on material from musical theatre, The Great American Songbook, the pop world, and beyond. The evening was musical directed by Lawrence Yurman, and Jeff Harnar directed.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey



