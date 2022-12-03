Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway Parks Her Talents in the Arts Garage
Callaway played two sold-out performances.
Her show was titled "Let's Fall In Love" but the audience that filled every seat in the Arts Garage last night was already in love with the incomparable Ann Hampton Callaway before she walked out on stage. Connoisseurs of popular and jazz vocalists are well familiar with one of America's most brilliant and influential singer/songwriters. Add to that she's so clever, humorous and plays great piano. For "Let's Fall In Love" it was just Ann, the Grand Piano, and the microphone. It's probably the most singular and intimate way to soak up Ann's artistry and experience the elegance of her voice and outstanding improvisational abilities.
Watching Ann Hampton Callaway alone on stage, I couldn't help thinking of the lyric of a song she did not sing "You and the night and the music, fill me with flaming desire, setting my being completely on fire."
Is there anyone out there not in love with Ann Hampton Callaway?.... Even her ex-husband showed up last night and sat ringside.
Check out the photos below!
Arts Garage
Arts Garage
Eda Sorokoff, Ann Hampton Callaway, Ron Abel
From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff
Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)
