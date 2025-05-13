Photos: Andrea Marcovicci Celebrated Mother's Day with PERSPICACITY at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday May 11, 2025, the audience at 54 Below was treated to Perspicacity: A Mother’s Day Celebration with Andrea Marcovicci. This brand-new show was filled with her signature wit and superb singing. Focusing on the loving relationship of parent and child, Andrea offered her unique perspective on this tender journey through story and song. The show featured music spanning from the American Songbook to several modern-day songs, plus a few surprises along the way. The evening also included a special guest appearance by the MAC and Bistro Award-winning 54 Below alum Lauren Fox (The Evolution of Joni Mitchell) for a wonderful evening celebrating all things Mom. Marcovicci was accompanied by Musical Director Gerald Sternbach on piano, Yair Evnine on cello and guitar, and Tony Tedesco on percussion and drums. Audiences watching in-person, and tuning in from home via the livestream, got a lovely Mother’s Day present with this show from the film and TV star who has laughed with Danny DeVito, tussled with Sir Michael Caine, smooched with Tom Selleck, and received a Golden Globe nomination for her film debut in Martin Ritt’s The Front. Marcovicci has played on and off-Broadway, Shakespeare in the Park with Sam Waterston, and sold out Carnegie Hall She’s created over fifty cabaret shows, and many full-cast variety shows across the country.

Learn more about Andrea Marcovicci and where to follow her on her website at www.andreamarcovicci.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Below, see photos from the night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

