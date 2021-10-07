Photos: Amanda Green & Friends Storm The Birdland Stage!

On Monday, October 4, Amanda Green and a slew of her talented friends presented "Vaxxed AF!" on the iconic Birdland stage.

The Tony Award-nominated lyricist/composer and award-winning performer was joined by Darius de Haas, Ann Harada, Curtis Moore, Natalie Douglas, and Dan Finnerty of The Dan Band. The evening featured Amanda's hilarious and poignant songs from her Broadway shows and projects past and upcoming. Annbritt DuChateau served as music director, with Sean McDaniel on drums.

Amanda Green is a Tony Award-nominated lyricist and composer. She revised the book and lyrics for the recent revival of Kiss Me, Kate, starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase. She is currently writing lyrics for a new musical with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown, and Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda and composer Curtis Moore.

Green's Broadway credits include On The Twentieth Century, revival starring Kristin Chenoweth (Additional Lyrics); Bring It On, co-lyricist, with Lin Manuel Miranda, nominated for Tony Award Best Musical, Drama Desk Award, Lyrics; Hands on a Hardbody, lyrics, co-composer; Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and two Drama Desk Award nominations (Music & Lyrics); and High Fidelity (Lyrics) On TV, she provided additional lyrics to "Peter Pan Live!" on NBC. She was the first female winner of the Frederic Loewe Composition Award, and is also the recipient of the Jonathan Larson Award for Excellence in Songwriting. As a performer, Amanda has appeared in concerts everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Birdland, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and beyond. She has received two MAC Awards and a Bistro Award.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey