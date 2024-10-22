Photos: A VERY HARRIS HALLOWEEN at Don't Tell Mama's Original Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cabaret performers and siblings, Artemisia LeFay and Quintin Harris, performed alongside their parents Renée Guerrero and Larry Harris in "A Very Harris Halloween" at Don't Tell Mama's Original Room on October 20th.

Their mother, Renée Guerrero, is a classical concert pianist who has musically directed and played for numerous shows at Don't Tell Mama. Their father, Larry Harris, is retired from both the football and opera arenas. Larry was an offensive lineman for the Houston Oilers and when he retired he had a 20+ career as a leading baritone in international opera houses. The show featured some of Broadway's spookiest favorite duets, some song standards and originals by Artemisia and Quintin.

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

