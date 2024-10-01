News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom

By: Oct. 01, 2024
There are galas and there are galas and, then, there was what Black Theatre United pulled off last night, September 30th, celebrating GENERATIONS OF EXCELLENCE at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. We have been to many an event over our decades in New York and from the moment you walked in to the moment you left, the love, respect, admiration and warmth throughout the evening was palpable. Somehow, “magic” was in every corner and at every table of the room. The term “star-studded” is very often used, but, last night, we were experiencing a talent minefield. “Awareness, Advocacy and Accountability” were on the menu; so was delicious food and top-notch service. What happened on the stage was, literally, an explosion for your heart and the evening was as glamorous as one could ever hope to attend. If I went into “highlights,” this would be much longer than I’m supposed to do, so I will let my photos speak for themselves and congratulate everyone who clearly worked so hard to put this extraordinary evening together. We will see you next year, for sure, support you throughout this year, of course, and I suspect you will have to find a bigger venue to house your miraculous event. Thank you and bravo!

Learn more about Black Theater United on their website.

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Alica Keys, Aspire Award

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Norm Lewis

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Alicia Keys

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
LaChanze, BTU Prsident & Michael McElroy, BTU Vice President

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Linda Twine, Accountability Award

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Linda Twine

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Stephanie Mills

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
BTU GALA 2024

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Stephanie Mills

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Maxine Williams

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Maxine Williams

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
André de Shields

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
André de Shields

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Renée Elise Goldsberry,Leslie Uggams,Gabrielle Rice

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Leslie Uggams

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Live Auction

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Live Auction

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Live Auction

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Live Auction

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Annette Bening & Joseph P. Benincasa

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Josh Groban

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Richard Jay-Alexander, Mario Cantone, Danny Burstein

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Craig Burns & Mark Sendroff

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Mercedes Ellington & André de Shields

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Marc Shaiman, Richard Jay-Alexander, Louis Mirabal

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Stanley Zareff, Eda Sorokoff, Norm Lewis, Catherine Adler, Helmut Koller

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Steven Reineke & Eric Gabbard

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Eric Gabbard & Eda Sorokoff

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Michael Greif, Richard Jay-Alexander, Kenny Leon

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Nellie Beavers & Olivia Hardy

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Giselle Byrd & guest

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Eric Gabbard & Steven Reineke

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Richard Jay-Alexander, Eda Sorokoff, Eric Gabbard

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom Image



