Photos: A Fantastic Night For Black Theatre United at Ziegfeld Ballroom

There are galas and there are galas and, then, there was what Black Theatre United pulled off last night, September 30th, celebrating GENERATIONS OF EXCELLENCE at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. We have been to many an event over our decades in New York and from the moment you walked in to the moment you left, the love, respect, admiration and warmth throughout the evening was palpable. Somehow, “magic” was in every corner and at every table of the room. The term “star-studded” is very often used, but, last night, we were experiencing a talent minefield. “Awareness, Advocacy and Accountability” were on the menu; so was delicious food and top-notch service. What happened on the stage was, literally, an explosion for your heart and the evening was as glamorous as one could ever hope to attend. If I went into “highlights,” this would be much longer than I’m supposed to do, so I will let my photos speak for themselves and congratulate everyone who clearly worked so hard to put this extraordinary evening together. We will see you next year, for sure, support you throughout this year, of course, and I suspect you will have to find a bigger venue to house your miraculous event. Thank you and bravo!

Learn more about Black Theater United on their website.



