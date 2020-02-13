Photo Flash: Thomas March's 'Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten!' February 8 At The Green Room 42
In this "variety salon," a multi-genre evening of emotional whiplash, the coffeehouse met the cabaret as "Poetry/Cabaret" (Time Out NY-recommended) once again brought together poets and performers in a fast-paced night of stimulating variations on a theme. The third episode of the season, "SMITTEN!", a "pre-Valentine's Day recovery show", explored the thrills and chills of loving, longing, and lusting. Tonight's topical monologue offered tales of unintentionally erotic candies, hotel romance in Germany, and shopping for underwear in hostile territory. The show featured poetry from Ariel Francisco, Joseph Legaspi & Ansley Moon; comedy from Calvin Cato & Keira McGill; and music from Liz Bouk & Angela Di Carlo. Kyle Forester and Kathryn Olander were on keys.
The crowd at Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Thomas March, host of Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! February 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Thomas March, host of Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Angela DiCarlo and Kyle Forester at Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Ansley Moon at Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Ariel Francisco at Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Calvin Cato at Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Joseph Legaspi at Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Keira McGill at Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Liz Bouk at Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Liz Bouk and Kathryn Olander at Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.
Jee Leong Koh, with the cast of Thomas March''s Poetry/Cabaret: Smitten! Feb 8 at The Green Room 42. Photo by Christine Fischer.