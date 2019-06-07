Photo Flash: The Broadway at Birdland Series Presents EVERYBODY RISE: A RESISTANCE CABARET
The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented another concert reading of "Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret," written by Emmy-winner Joe Keenan. A bevy of theatrical luminaries starred, including Bebe Neuwirth, John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Kristine Mengelkoch, Michael Kostroff, Taylor Crousore, and Christine Pedi.
"Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret" is an evening of classic show tunes all lethally rewritten for the age of Trump. This hilarious bouquet of parodies springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy-winning "Frasier" writer and novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star).
Joe Keenan is a writer, producer, playwright, and lyricist. He is a five time Emmy-winner for his work on NBC's hit comedy series "Frasier." He is also the author of the novels Blue Heaven and Putting on the Ritz. He lives in Studio City, CA.
The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every Monday on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street.
