Last night at Feinstein's/54 Below a full house of patrons got their bells jingled by The Boy Band Project as the super-popular vocal group performed the HOLIDAY EDITION! of their show. The group made up of male singing actors from the Broadway and touring stages has been going like Busters Gang these last few years, building up a fan base as a rotating cast of artists takes turns filling four roles in the show. Last night "The Sporty One" was Sam Harvey, "The Boy Next Door" was BBP creator and leader Travis Nesbitt, while "The Bad Boy" and "The Sensitive One" were portrayed, respectively, by Broadway World Cabaret Award nominees for Best Ensemble Soloist, Christopher Brasfield and Jesse JP Johnson. (To vote for your favorite among the two click HERE). The group - a parody of the boy bands everyone grew up with and adores - has spent these last years creating a brand that, while still leaning into the parody humor, stands on its' own. The quality of entertainment based on the talent of the men in the group, their lightning-quick choreography, their tighter-than-that harmonies, has landed The Boy Band Project with throngs of fans and some warranted original material, including their award-winning holiday song "Jingle My Bells", which had the patrons of Broadway's Living Room screaming with laughter, perilously close to falling out of their chairs. In short, The Boy Band Project is going strong, as evidenced by the high volume of hands in air last night when the question was posed: who is at their first Boy Band Project concert? Not only were there so many hands in the air, but the demographic ranged from gay to straight to fluid, there was diversity in age and ethnicity, and sharing a table with this writer was a mother and daughter visiting 54 Below for the very first time. The presence in the basement of the Boy Band Project is one that is introducing new clientele to both the band and the basement, and that is the best news of all, for the club and concert industry is always ready to welcome new converts to the art form.

As for the show itself, the boys presented a mixture of holiday music and their usual catalogue of Back Street Boys, One Direction, and NSYNC tunes with each of the four archetypes taking turns at the center mic and all four offering each other the brotherly support for which the group has come to be known. Encouraging the audience to take pictures and tag them online, the boys enjoyed trips out into the house for some private moments with various patrons, they sweated up a storm, and they sang and danced their hearts out, inspiring a raucous, rowdy and rollicking response from an audience clearly happy to have their halls decked with these boys of jolly.

Check out the photos of the action below and find other great holiday shows at the 54 Below website HERE.

The Boy Band Project has a CD available at their shows, music on iTunes and a website HERE.

Travis Nesbitt The Boy Next Door

Sam Harvey The Sporty One

Christopher Brasfield The Bad Boy

Jesse JP Johnson The Sensitive One

Photos by Stephen Mosher