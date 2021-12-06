Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER (KLEA BLACKHURST) Gets The Stewart Green Treatment at Birdland Theater

Blackhurst and Simmons keep the home fires burning while Mosher sings with Sandi.

Dec. 6, 2021  

Cabaret powerhouse Klea Blackhurst continues her holiday run as guest host at the weekend Birdland Theater-housed variety show THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher. While Susie continues to create the guest lineup for the series, Klea is bringing all the fun, festivity, and fellowship, welcoming the guests to the stage, conducting interviews, and singing a song every now and then. November 30th proved to be a grand night for the gang as MAC Award-winning artist Georga Osborne returned to the stage, along with swellegant folks like Lisa Howard and Lee Roy Reams.

Thanks to THE LINEUP documentarian, Broadway World Cabaret readers can get a photo feel for all the goings-on in the Basement at Birdland.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Caitlyn C. Fahey

Andrea Prestinario

Alex Getlin

Lisa Howard

Mr. Lee Roy Reams

Georga Osborne

John Miller

Vanessa Paradis

Hannah Jane
Hannah Jane with MD Jon Weber and Giorgio Poma

Mr. Brad Simmons

Ms. Klea Blackhurst

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher - Klea Blackhurst continues filling in for Susie for while Susie performs out of town with Sandy Patti.

