Photo Flash: Marilyn Maye Visits the January 25th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photographer Stewart Green documents the excitement at The Lineup last week.

Jan. 30, 2022  

Photo Flash: Marilyn Maye Visits the January 25th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Every Tuesday night, when Susie Mosher begins her weekly presentation of guests that she has meticulously curated for the entertainment pleasure of her fans and Birdland regulars, people can count on an evening of fine music and more. The winner of two 2021 Broadway World Cabaret Awards (for Best Host/Emcee and Best Open-Mic/Variety/Recurring Program always prides herself on creating a night of theater that will send crowds home happy, but last week was a particularly special night because the reigning Leading Legend of Cabaret, Marilyn Maye, stopped by to set a spell and sing a song. Other guest artists on the bill were thrilled to be appearing alongside Marilyn The Great but none were as happy as Mosher herself, a personal friend of Maye's who is always happy to welcome high-kicking artist to The Lineup. For a special treat, Mosher welcomed beloved guitarist Sean Harkness to join the Lineup band for the evening.

As usual, Mosher's photo documentarian, Stewart Green, was on hand to capture the action with his lens, and Broadway World Cabaret is so lucky that Mr. Green shares his artistry with our readers.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Susie Mosher makes Todd Buonopane laugh.

Susie gets to the point with Aury Krebs.

Susie and Ella Mae Dixon check out the crowd.

Kevin Spirtas makes Susie clutch her pearls.

Susie gets a big response out of Elizabeth Ward Land.

Natalie Renee strikes a pose for Susie.

Susie thinks Tommy J. Dose is hilarious.

Susie Clausen and her sax are right at home with Susie and Sean Harkness.


Brad Simmons escorts Marilyn Maye to the mic.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

