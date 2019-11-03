Photo Flash: Kim Grogg And Lennie Watts Return To The Laurie Beechman

Multiple Award winners Kim Grogg and Lennie Watts join forces to honor their HOMETOWN HEROES! Grogg, from Indiana, and Watts, from Missouri pay tribute to songwriters and artists that hail from their home states. Featuring artists from Cole Porter to Burt Bacharach and Hoagy Carmichael to Michael McDonald, Grogg and Watts explore their musical roots, with a nod to artists from New York, where they have resided for over 30 years. Steven Ray Watkins Musical Directs with Matt Scharfglass on bass.

Sundays, November 3,17, and 24 at 2:00 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

The Laurie Beechman is located at 407 West 42nd Street, NYC

Reservations: https://www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





