Photo Flash: Jenn Colella and More Performed at Joe's Pub for Sold-Out Album Release Concert of BEAU

Last month at Joe's Pub, The Musical Theatre Factory presented a sold-out album release concert of Beau, Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar's thrilling new musical. The evening was a celebration of the world premiere album, recently released on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Beau tells the story of Ace Baker, who at 12 discovers the grandfather his mother intended to keep a secret. A man who changes his life forever by putting a guitar in his hand, and self-love in his heart. Beau's original folk-funk score is a multi-generational investigation and celebration on what it is to be queer, and come out victorious.

The concert followed Beau's recent performances at Lincoln Center's Broadway Songbook Series, NAMT, Roundabout Theatre Company's Oscar Hammerstein Festival, and a critically acclaimed run launch production this past summer at the Adirondack Theatre Festival. The world-premiere recording of Beau is currently available digitally on all platforms through Sony Masterworks Broadway, and on CD, November 29th.

Directed by Michael Wilson (Trip to Bountiful), performers included Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Jeb Brown (Beautiful), Matt Rodin, Olivia Griffin, Jeremy Sevelovitz (Chasing the Song), Amelia Cormack (Come From Away tour), Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Charity Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire ), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Ben Roseberry (Hercules), Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Jim Hogan (Waitress tour) and John Krause (Hadestown).

Musical Theatre Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization dedicated to developing new work in a collaborative atmosphere free from the pressures of critical or financial success that dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story and song.

Get more information on the show at Beauthemusical.com and listen to the album here: https://masterworksbroadway.lnk.to/beau





