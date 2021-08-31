Photos: Helane Blumfield Captures Elizabeth Ward Land STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE - THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT at The Green Room 42

Four days before the New York City lockdown the Bistro Awards honored Elizabeth Ward Land for her tribute show STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE - THE SONGS OF Linda Ronstadt. Like a slow-burning ember, Ms. Ward Land had been catching on in the community of cabaret artists and cabaret-goers, as one show after another more people went home to tell their friends and family, "I saw the most amazing show," or "There is this woman," or "You HAVE to see this cabaret!" A small run of shows led to another performance here, another appearance there, until Elizabeth Ward Land was the name on the lips of everyone with an interest in quality musical entertainment in the cabaret rooms.

Last week EWL made her return to The Green Room 42 with another splendid performance of the show that has, twice, been favorably reviewed by Broadway World Cabaret, (read Bobby Patrick HERE and Ricky Pope HERE), and since all the members of the BWW Cabaret team wants in on the EWL action, our resident photojournalist Helane Blumfield was there to capture the magic through her camera's lens in this Broadway World Cabaret exclusive.