Photos: Go Inside DORIS DEAR'S MORE GURL TALK

Doris Dear, host of the Telly Award winning series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and 3-time MAC Award winning vocalist, is a bona fide hit on the Broadway on Demand streaming service with her new show "Doris Dear's MORE Gurl Talk"!

Check out photos below!

Filmed live at The Triad Theater in NYC, the show is streaming through June 30th available on AppleTV, Roku and other streaming devices. Grab a ticket, make a cocktail, and be transported with Doris Dear.

Doris Dear says, "I am so overwhelmed with pure joy that people are connecting with my show, Doris Dear's MORE Gurl Talk" and telling all their friends to stream it! There is nothing better than bringing joy and glee to a world after the past year and a half!"

Discover how Doris Dear became "America's Perfect Housewife" growing up in Staten Island with her parents Taffy and Duke and her sister Nancy. Doris opens the door to her life and family and tells it all in a show full of cocktails, stories and songs. We guarantee you'll laugh and cry as Doris brings her brand of storytelling to this fab pay per view concert! The show features Doris Dear in all her housewife glory, with musical director, Billboard and Apple music chart topping composer, Blake Allen and a very special appearance by the award-winning group "Those Girls"!