Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

pixeltracker

Photographer Stewart Green is at it again and Susie Mosher's got him.

Feb. 14, 2022  

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In On February 8th, Susie Mosher's weekly variety show was rendered more wild and wacky than usual when comedy performer Dan Finnerty joined in on the proceedings. With a lineup of musical artists to satisfy the lovers of fine musical storytelling, the evening became particularly comedy heavy when the Queen of Improv got to share the stage with the Master of Mania, the indefatigable Dan Finnerty, who happens to be a close personal friend of Mosher's - and when two friends with these comedy chops get together with microphones and a follow spot, all bets are off.

Fortunately, Stewart Green and his camera were in their regular seat, house right, to catch it all.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Sam Littleford

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Joe Veale

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Christina Nicastro

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Amy Lynn and Alex Hamlin

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Liam Benjamin Fennecken, Jim Hogan, Brendan Jacob Smith: T.3

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Rashard Deleston

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Dan Finnerty

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
T. Oliver Reid

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Vincent Connor
Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Jim Hogan
Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In
Natalie Arneson

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

Photo Flash: February 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Gets Rowdy When Dan Finnerty Drops In


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Hadestown Hermes Feather Pin
Hadestown Hermes Feather Pin
Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee
Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee

From This Author Stephen Mosher