On February 8th, Susie Mosher's weekly variety show was rendered more wild and wacky than usual when comedy performer Dan Finnerty joined in on the proceedings. With a lineup of musical artists to satisfy the lovers of fine musical storytelling, the evening became particularly comedy heavy when the Queen of Improv got to share the stage with the Master of Mania, the indefatigable Dan Finnerty, who happens to be a close personal friend of Mosher's - and when two friends with these comedy chops get together with microphones and a follow spot, all bets are off.

Fortunately, Stewart Green and his camera were in their regular seat, house right, to catch it all.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Sam Littleford

Christina Nicastro

Amy Lynn and Alex Hamlin

Rashard Deleston

Vincent Connor

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher: