Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Farah Alvin Returns to The Green Room 42 With B-SIDE

Alvin performed hits from the 1970s, from Elton John to Karen Carpenter to Dolly Parton to Carly Simon.

Jun. 1, 2021  

Drama Desk Nominee, Farah Alvin dove back into her record collection and returned on May 28th to The Green Room 42 for her all-new show: Farah Alvin B-SIDE.

From Elton John to Karen Carpenter to Dolly Parton to Carly Simon, in song and storytelling, Alvin transported audience members to the nostalgic time when we spun a record and lived another life through incredible songwriting. Those who remember the 70's and those experiencing these classics for the first time will not want to miss Farah Alvin B-SIDE.  

Check out photos below!

Directed by Marc Tumminelli
Musical Director Michael Holland

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
Photo Flash: Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Hots SIDEWALK SPEAKEASY Photo

Photo Flash: Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Hots SIDEWALK SPEAKEASY

MOTOWN: THE ESSENTIALS Virtual Concert Will Be Presented By Treston J Henderson Production Photo

MOTOWN: THE ESSENTIALS Virtual Concert Will Be Presented By Treston J Henderson Productions Next Week

BWW Review: David LaMarr & Darnell White: FULLY VACCINATED Is Artistic Entertainment F Photo

BWW Review: David LaMarr & Darnell White: FULLY VACCINATED Is Artistic Entertainment Fully Perfected

BWW Review: NATALIE JOY JOHNSON Is Comedic Gold at The Green Room 42 Photo

BWW Review: NATALIE JOY JOHNSON Is Comedic Gold at The Green Room 42


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Steppin' Out Jazz Band Pays Tribute to Nancy Wilson at Technopolis 20
  • Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Presents Ioannis Vafeas Quartet
  • Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Continues with THE JAZZ TRIO