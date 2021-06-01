Photos: Farah Alvin Returns to The Green Room 42 With B-SIDE

Drama Desk Nominee, Farah Alvin dove back into her record collection and returned on May 28th to The Green Room 42 for her all-new show: Farah Alvin B-SIDE.

From Elton John to Karen Carpenter to Dolly Parton to Carly Simon, in song and storytelling, Alvin transported audience members to the nostalgic time when we spun a record and lived another life through incredible songwriting. Those who remember the 70's and those experiencing these classics for the first time will not want to miss Farah Alvin B-SIDE.

Directed by Marc Tumminelli

Musical Director Michael Holland

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield