Photos: Farah Alvin Returns to The Green Room 42 With B-SIDE
Alvin performed hits from the 1970s, from Elton John to Karen Carpenter to Dolly Parton to Carly Simon.
Drama Desk Nominee, Farah Alvin dove back into her record collection and returned on May 28th to The Green Room 42 for her all-new show: Farah Alvin B-SIDE.
From Elton John to Karen Carpenter to Dolly Parton to Carly Simon, in song and storytelling, Alvin transported audience members to the nostalgic time when we spun a record and lived another life through incredible songwriting. Those who remember the 70's and those experiencing these classics for the first time will not want to miss Farah Alvin B-SIDE.
Check out photos below!
Directed by Marc Tumminelli
Musical Director Michael Holland
Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield