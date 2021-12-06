Admittedly, I was behind writing this review of Fripp Presents: Homeward Bound, The Incredible Journey but call it some divine intervention by the Broadway Cabaret gods; I am glad I did delay. It gave me the chance to read Stephen Mosher's feature article on Michael Kushner about taking over the helm at The Greenroom 42, which significantly influenced my already positive opinion of Fripp's show. In that article, Mr. Kushner referenced his ability to give access to acts that otherwise might not have had the chance to see some of Broadway's cabaret scene's bigger stages. This was well demonstrated at the Wednesday, December 1st, 9:30 pm show.

I had the chance to photograph the 7 pm show that evening (Maddie Poppe) and decided to stay to provide some coverage of Fripp's show, as well. As a photojournalist, I try to prepare the best I can for an assignment but was having trouble finding details on this performer or show. I saw some Instagram posts but it really wasn't helpful in what I was looking to find. I took a few opportunities to ask the friendliest Greenroom 42 staff what they knew about the show. Each of them had a favorable comment about what was to come.

What I got to experience was a story told through a medley of songs (sadly, no setlist was available to assist) that took us on a journey of a human being landing on a new planet, watching earth's demise, and having to meet new friends in his new home. Fripp was the lead character in this performance, with a backup vocalist playing the parts of his new friends. The musicians, piano, drums, and a cello (which was used very effectively to create sound effects), added to the enjoyment of the story. The performers were clearly experienced being on stage but I got the impression that it took them the first few songs to shake off the nerves. With each song, the performance got stronger, to the point where this photojournalist said to himself, "Fripp has a great Broadway musical voice."

Homeward Bound, The Incredible Journey was so much more than expected, and a show I would suggest seeing. It would also support The Greenroom 42's mission of giving a younger set of performers the opportunity to showcase their creative and musical talents. -- Tom Salus

Editor's note: FRIPP: HOMEWARD BOUND was described, with personnel, on The Green Room 42 website thus: In the not-so-distant future, on an awfully distant planet, a new visitor arrives. The landing is pretty rough actually and he wakes up with a few ouchies and booboos. How ever will he get home? Can he even survive on this Jovian rock? Will his two new uncanny companions prove to be allies... or adversaries? The only way to learn, the only way to persist through this harsh foreign hellscape... is to sing. Featuring Fripp, Mahayla Laurence, Livvy Marcus. Director: Lillian Meredith. Arrangements by: Jake Landau. Cello: Anthime Miller. Percussion: Manny Lasmanos.