Photos: Ariana DeBose, BD Wong, Jessica Vosk, Martha Plimpton & More Take Part in BROADWAY ACTS FOR WOMEN

Martha Plimpton hosted the 5th annual A is For presents Broadway Acts for Women on Sunday night, live and in person from Feinstein's/54 Below.

The cast featured Martha Plimpton (host), Ariana DeBose, Eden Espinosa, Howard McGillin, Jessica Vosk, BD Wong and more! The livestreamed event raised over $65k for the charity. Dan Lipton musical directed with a live band, and the event was produced by Martha Plimpton and Greg Santos.

Broadway Acts for Women raises critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. Over the years this event has raised 6 figures for independent abortion clinics and the organizations who support them.