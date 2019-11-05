Photo Coverage: New York Society Turns Out For Broadway and Cabaret at The Pierre With KT Sullivan

Remember that song lyric "with Barons and Earls"........Sophisticated, well heeled and well dressed New Yorkers came to the most elegant spot in New York City, The Pierre on Fifth Avenue last night as KT Sullivan brought Broadway and Cabaret to the iconic hotel's Two E Lounge. It was truly a royal audience in every way (check out the photos). They came to the 90 year hotel which was home to Elizabeth Taylor, hosted Rex Harrison and wife renewing their vows, and was where Yves St Laurent debuted his first US Collection, to hear arguably one of the finest artists in the world of Cabaret, KT Sullivan.

Harking back to the golden age of Cabaret at the long gone Algonquin and Regency Hotels, New Yorkers now have a socialite, celebrity filled room with stunningly timeless decor and sensational lite bites to enjoy some of the best music our city has to offer. You don't have to be a millionaire to enjoy the ambiance, it's quite affordable but you will want to dress and look like one...Enjoy the new Golden Age of Cabaret at The Pierre.

Legendary Broadway star and vocalist Barbara Cook was introduced to the world of cabaret through acclaimed musical director and composer Wally Harper. Their decades-long collaboration sparked an amazing second act that also inspired Oklahoma native Sullivan as she began her own journey through song. In I Can Cook, she pays tribute to both Barbara and Wally with a setlist featuring Sing A Song With Me and It's Better With A Band (both written by Harper) as well as classics arranged by Wally for Barbara such as Sweet Georgia Brown, Dancing In The Dark and Wait Til You See Him.

music director Jon Weber

