Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26

A few days post Marilyn Maye's memorable engagement in the Wick Theatre Cabaret Johnny Carson's favorite singer was relaxing and dining with friends at Table 26 in Palm Beach. The other patrons in the restaurant subsequently got an unexpected rare treat.

Jill & Rich Switzer Legends Radio hosts and cabaret performers extraordinaire were the featured entertainment in Eddie & Ozzie's famous eatery and the microphone was soon in the hands of Marilyn Maye who graciously sang a tune. Diners got a super surprise special added to the menu for their night out as Marilyn "sang for her supper".

Marilyn Maye is well known and loved in Palm Beach, however I did hear a young member of the waitstaff remark...."wow, the lady at that table can sure sing, I wonder if she ever did it professionally"?

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Jill Switzer, Eddie, Marilyn Maye,Ozzie, Rich Switzer



Jill & Rich Switzer



Rich Switzer



Jill Switzer & Marilyn Maye



Jill Switzer & Marilyn Maye



Jill Switzer



Jamie deRoy & Marilyn Maye



Eddie Schmidt, Marilyn Maye, Ozzie Medeiros



Marilyn Maye & Joel Koeppel



Joel Koeppel,Carole Koeppel, Jamie deRoy, Eda Sorokoff, Missy Robinson, Stephen Sorokoff



Marilyn Maye at Table 26



Avery Sommers, Rob Russell, Chris West, Peter Parry, John Cox



Jill Switzer & Rich Switzer



Table 26