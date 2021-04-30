Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26

After memorable engagement at the Wick Theatre Cabaret Marilyn Maye "relaxes."

Apr. 30, 2021  

A few days post Marilyn Maye's memorable engagement in the Wick Theatre Cabaret Johnny Carson's favorite singer was relaxing and dining with friends at Table 26 in Palm Beach. The other patrons in the restaurant subsequently got an unexpected rare treat.

Jill & Rich Switzer Legends Radio hosts and cabaret performers extraordinaire were the featured entertainment in Eddie & Ozzie's famous eatery and the microphone was soon in the hands of Marilyn Maye who graciously sang a tune. Diners got a super surprise special added to the menu for their night out as Marilyn "sang for her supper".

Marilyn Maye is well known and loved in Palm Beach, however I did hear a young member of the waitstaff remark...."wow, the lady at that table can sure sing, I wonder if she ever did it professionally"?

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Jill Switzer, Eddie, Marilyn Maye,Ozzie, Rich Switzer

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Jill & Rich Switzer

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Rich Switzer

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Jill Switzer & Marilyn Maye

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Jill Switzer & Marilyn Maye

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Jill Switzer

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Jamie deRoy & Marilyn Maye

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Eddie Schmidt, Marilyn Maye, Ozzie Medeiros

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Marilyn Maye & Joel Koeppel

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Joel Koeppel,Carole Koeppel, Jamie deRoy, Eda Sorokoff, Missy Robinson, Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Marilyn Maye at Table 26

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Avery Sommers, Rob Russell, Chris West, Peter Parry, John Cox

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Jill Switzer & Rich Switzer

Photos: Marilyn Maye Goes Out To Dine And Winds Up Singing For Her Supper at Table 26
Table 26


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Orfeh
Orfeh

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Academy Announces Summer Season Photo

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Academy Announces Summer Season

Pride Month Concert Celebrating Trans Voices in Musical Theatre Now Seeking Submissions Photo

Pride Month Concert Celebrating Trans Voices in Musical Theatre Now Seeking Submissions

Josh Young and Emily Padgett Close out Cabaret 313 Virtual Season with Andrew Lloyd Webber Photo

Josh Young and Emily Padgett Close out Cabaret 313 Virtual Season with Andrew Lloyd Webber Show On April 30th

Andrea Marcovicci Continues Raising Money For The Actors Fund, SPRING SONG Premieres on Mo Photo

Andrea Marcovicci Continues Raising Money For The Actors Fund, SPRING SONG Premieres on Mother's Day


From This Author Stephen Sorokoff