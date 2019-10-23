Photo Coverage: Marilyn Maye Brings BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH to Feinstein's/54Below

Marilyn Maye at Feinstein's/54Below

Marilyn Maye continues to prove her energy and talents outstrip performers half her age. Her latest show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC is an amalgam of some of her greatest hits (the tried and true crowd pleasers) and some newer added songs (like the aforementioned title song) along with a healthy dose of some Broadway hit tunes (with special nods to Jerry Herman's "Mame" and "Hello Dolly" - both roles Ms. Maye has played).



Like all Maye shows, the songs were primarily uptempo and positive with a few deep dives into more pensive and dramatic tunes. A stunning late set medley of Autumnal songs proved especially evocative...."Autumn In New York/Falling Leaves/When October Goes" left the audience wistful and floating like the falling leaves themselves.

Never one to leave the audience melancholy for long, Marilyn brings them back to life with a well honed medley of "Rainbow" songs. Ms. Maye encourages us to "Look To The Rainbow" for hope...advises that there's a happy land "Somewhere Over The Rainbow'...and leaves the crowd feeling a little closer together by having made that "Rainbow Connection".



"Why are there so many songs about rainbows....?" - so that Marilyn Maye can sing em all til the sun shines through for us.



Expertly backed by pianist Billy Stritch, bassist Tom Hubbard, and drummer Mark McLean, this show is one of Marilyn's most satisfying musical outings. The full houses have been packed with her devoted fans, new converts, and professionals from the worlds of stage and screen.



Marilyn Maye's "Blame It On My Youth" plays at Feinstein's/54Below in Manhattan through October 26th.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





