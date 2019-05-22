Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck Return To Feinstein's/54 Below

May. 22, 2019  

If there was a Tony Award for "Best Broadway Performers In A Cabaret Act" It would probably go to Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck in their current show at Feinstein's/54 Below. Both Tony nominees, they have returned to Feinstein's/54 Below after their sold-out debut duo act last October. Dazzling audiences with their undeniable chemistry in Manhattan Concert Productions' Crazy For You and The Scarlet Pimpernel, the duo could not wait to join forces again to create an intimate evening of song and Lots of Dance, featuring their mutual love of the music of George Gershwin. The performance last night by these two supremely talented Broadway stars is the quintessential Cabaret Act.

Fred Lassen, Piano/Music Director/Friend

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Tony Yazbeck & Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck

Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck

Laura Osnes

Tony Yazbeck

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck & Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck & Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck

Laura Osnes

Tony Yazbeck

Laura Osnes

Feinstein's/54 Below



