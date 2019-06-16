Photo Coverage: Jill & Rich Switzer Swing With Jazz On A Summer Night

The temp may be a bit high during the summer months in Florida but the music at Jazz on a Summer Night With Jill & Rich was pretty cool (and Hot) at the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County last night.

The Council's Summer Music Series collaborates with Palm Beach International Jazz Festival and features performances by local musicians. There is probably no one more locally well known then the acclaimed musician/entertainers and Legends Radio Hosts Jill & Rich Switzer who headlined the evening.

Jill & Rich's jazz band was great and included a sweet trumpet player (Rich Switzer), a melodious saxophonist (Rich Switzer), an extraordinary keyboardist (Rich Switzer) a young sensational bassist, Aidan Taylor, and swinging drummer, Frank Derrick.

There were a few surprises as The Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook's recent Young Artist of the Year award recipient Chris Santiago took the stage and sang for the sold out Jazz On A Summer Night audience. Then Jill made a surprise announcement...the Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook has added a new award this year for "instrumentalist". She brought him on stage, or rather pointed to him in the band...it was none other then 15 year old bassist Aidan Taylor who attends the Dreyfoos School of Music. Aidan is the son of guitar/vocalist Jeff Taylor.

Next up at the Summer Jazz Series is Avery Sommers at the Cultural Council on Saturday July 20th. It's going to be another hot night in Palm Beach County.



Rich Switzer, Adian Taylor, Jill Switzer,Chris Santiago, Frank Derrick



Jill Switzer



Rich Switzer



Rich Switzer



Rich Switzer



Rich Switzer & Chris Santiago



Jill Switzer & Aidan Taylor



Chris Santiago



Jazz On A Summer Night



Jill Switzer, Rich Switzer, Edward Decker, Rob Russell, Chris Cameron



Rich Switzer, Chris Santiago, Adian Taylor, Frank Derrick



Avery Sommers & Eda Sorokoff



Rob Russell



Cultural Council of Palm Beach County



Jazz On A Summer NIght