Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert

May. 23, 2019  

My Beloved: A Ted Bundy Musical, which has book, music and lyrics by Clint Edwards, tells the story of serial killer Ted Bundy through the eyes of his long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, and the lawman who relentlessly pursued him, Detective Robert Keppel.

Part love story and part psycho sexual thriller, 'My Beloved' stars James T. Kelly ( HBO's The Deuce and Netflix 'Tales Of The City) as Ted Bundy, Andrea Goss (Indecent and Cabaret) as Elizabeth Kloepfer and Daniel Dunlow (Finian's Rainbow, Hello Again ) as Det. Keppel. Musical Director is Brian J. Nash and is directed by Preston and Richard Ridge (BroadwayWorld).

The musical will be presented in concert for two performances only on May 22nd and 23rd at 7pm at The Green Room 42 located at 570 10th Ave. at 42nd Street on the 4th floor of The Yotel.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
My Beloved-A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Clint Edwards (Music and Lyrics)

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Clint Edwards

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Elle Rigg and James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Alison England

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Ellle Rigg, Alison England, James T. Kelly and Steven Robertson

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Alison England and Molly England

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Elle Rigg, Alison England and Molly England

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Daniel Dunlow

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Daniel Dunlow, James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Daniel Dunlow

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Tonight's Cast-Elle Rigg, Paige Barry, Molly England, Kaleigh Cronin, Katryna Williams, Julia Hoffmann, Alison England, Sommer Carbuccia, Andrea Goss, Steven Robertson, James T. Kelly and Daniel Dunlow with Clint Edwards (Music and Lyrics)

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Daniel Dunlow, James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly Andrea Goss and Clint Edwards

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Daniel Dunlow, James T. Kelly, Andrea Goss and Clint Edwards

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Andrea Goss

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Daniel Dunlow

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Clint Edwards and Robbie Amodeo

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Richie Ridge, James T. Kelly, Preston Ridge and Clint Edwards

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Richie Ridge, James T. Kelly and Preston Ridge

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Anne Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
The Bundy Band-Brian J. Nash (Musical Director), Clint Edwards (Music and Lyrics), Benjamin Samuelson (keyboard/Guitar), Jessica Wang (Cello), Marc Malsegna (Electric Guitar), Jonathan Ward (Drums) and Sam Zerna (Bass)

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Mark Sendroff

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Richie Ridge, James T. Kelly, Mark Sendroff and Preston Ridge

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly, Mark Sendroff and Clint Edwards

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Elle Rigg

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Anne Kelly, James T. Kelly and John Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Mary-Lee Fleishell, Tom Fleishell, Anne Kelly, James T. Kelly, John Kelly, Annie Tucker, Audrey Kelly, Katherine Line Kelly and Julia Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and Stephanie Field

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Isabelle Mittag, Martin Mittag, James T. Kelly and Fiona Mittag

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Kitty Bradley and James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Alison England and James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
Brittany Banks and James T. Kelly

Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
James T. Kelly and friends



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Inside MY BELOVED - A Ted Bundy Musical In Concert
  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents MAN AND SUPERMAN
  • Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Ethan Slater, Betsy Wolfe, and More Perform at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Arrivals

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup