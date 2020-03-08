Photo Coverage: FROM DREAMS TO BROADWAY at The Green Room 42

Article Pixel Mar. 8, 2020  

Luke Islam (America's Got Talent), Kaileigh Fiorillo and aspiring young Broadway stars (some of which who have already performed on the Great White Way) brought their celebration of the next generation of Broadway stars to The Green Room 42!

Directed and hosted by Luke Islam (America's Got Talent) and Kaileigh Fiorillo, From Dreams to Broadway featured a breathtaking selection of songs that are all significant to the cast. The show featured many stories and hit songs from musicals such as Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Once On This Island, and more.

The show featured Bonale Fambrini, Kaylin Hedges, Blake Sheridan, Naomi Voigt, Meric McCallum, Ryann Davis, Carly Gendell, Joshua Turchin and Ayla Schwartz

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the You Gotta Believe organization.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Daniel Dunlow
Daniel Dunlow

Luke Islam (Co Host)
Luke Islam (Co Host)

Bonale Fambrini
Bonale Fambrini

Bonale Fambrini
Bonale Fambrini

Kaylin Hedges
Kaylin Hedges

Kaylin Hedges
Kaylin Hedges

Kaileigh Fiorillo (Co Host)
Kaileigh Fiorillo (Co Host)

Blake Sheridan
Blake Sheridan

Naomi Voigt
Naomi Voigt

Bonale Fambrini
Bonale Fambrini

Blake Sheridan, Naomi Voigt and Bonale Fambrini
Blake Sheridan, Naomi Voigt and Bonale Fambrini

Blake Sheridan, Naomi Voigt and Bonale Fambrini
Blake Sheridan, Naomi Voigt and Bonale Fambrini

Blake Sheridan, Naomi Voigt and Bonale Fambrini
Blake Sheridan, Naomi Voigt and Bonale Fambrini

Luke Islam
Luke Islam

Luke Islam
Luke Islam

Luke Islam
Luke Islam

Luke Islam
Luke Islam

Luke Islam
Luke Islam

Merin McCallum
Merin McCallum

Blake Sheridan
Blake Sheridan

Merin McCallum
Merin McCallum

Blake Sheridan and Merin McCallum
Blake Sheridan and Merin McCallum

Merin McCallum
Merin McCallum

Merin McCallum
Merin McCallum

Ryann Davis
Ryann Davis

Ryann Davis
Ryann Davis

Ryann Davis
Ryann Davis

Carly Gendell
Carly Gendell

Carly Gendell
Carly Gendell

Carly Gendell
Carly Gendell

Ryann Davis
Ryann Davis

Luke Bonenfant
Luke Bonenfant

Luke Bonenfant and Ryann Davis
Luke Bonenfant and Ryann Davis

Luke Bonenfant and Ryann Davis
Luke Bonenfant and Ryann Davis

Kaileigh Fiorillo
Kaileigh Fiorillo

Kaileigh Fiorillo
Kaileigh Fiorillo

Kaileigh Fiorillo
Kaileigh Fiorillo

Joshua Turchin
Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin
Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin
Joshua Turchin

Kaileigh Fiorillo, Bonale Fambrini, Luke Islam and Merin McCallum
Kaileigh Fiorillo, Bonale Fambrini, Luke Islam and Merin McCallum

Ayla Schwartz
Ayla Schwartz

Ayla Schwartz
Ayla Schwartz

Luke Islam
Luke Islam

Kaileigh Fiorillo and Luke Islam
Kaileigh Fiorillo and Luke Islam

Daniel Dunlow, Carly Gendell and Joshua Turchin
Daniel Dunlow, Carly Gendell and Joshua Turchin

Kaylin Hedges, Naomi Voigt, Kaileigh Fiorillo and Bonale Fambrini
Kaylin Hedges, Naomi Voigt, Kaileigh Fiorillo and Bonale Fambrini

Luke Islam
Luke Islam

Luke Islam and Kaileigh Fiorillo
Luke Islam and Kaileigh Fiorillo



