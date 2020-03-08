Photo Coverage: FROM DREAMS TO BROADWAY at The Green Room 42

Luke Islam (America's Got Talent), Kaileigh Fiorillo and aspiring young Broadway stars (some of which who have already performed on the Great White Way) brought their celebration of the next generation of Broadway stars to The Green Room 42!

Directed and hosted by Luke Islam (America's Got Talent) and Kaileigh Fiorillo, From Dreams to Broadway featured a breathtaking selection of songs that are all significant to the cast. The show featured many stories and hit songs from musicals such as Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Once On This Island, and more.

The show featured Bonale Fambrini, Kaylin Hedges, Blake Sheridan, Naomi Voigt, Meric McCallum, Ryann Davis, Carly Gendell, Joshua Turchin and Ayla Schwartz

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the You Gotta Believe organization.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



