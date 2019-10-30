Photo Coverage: Cabaret Convention Continues With Jeff Harnar & Andrea Marcovvicci Hosting

Day two of the 2019 Mabel Mercer Foundation's 2019 New York Cabaret Convention filled Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center with a lot of Heart and Soul and the music of Frank Loesser last night. The Convention audience was immersed with the music of one of the greatest Broadway songwriters as one by one 23 renowned Cabaret artists performed Frank Loesser hits. The one and only Marilyn Maye brought the evening to a stunning conclusion with her rendition of Joey, Joey and her exciting 3/4 time version of Luck Be A Lady Tonight all arranged and played by the remarkable pianist Tedd Firth.

It was another informative and exciting musical event hosted by two of Cabaret's most successful and well known masters who "wrote the book", Jeff Harnar & Andrea Marcovicci.

Here are the performers in order of appearance for Frank Loesser: Heart & Soul. Broadwayworld had exclusive backstage coverage. Check out the photos.

Liz Callaway, Andrea Marcovicci, Jeff Harnar, Steve Ross, Jane Scheckter, Danny Bacher, Marissa Mulder, Karen Oberlin, Sally Darling, Barbara Brüssel, Joshua Lance Dixon, Karen Akers, Lisa Viggiano, Mark Nadler,Marta Sanders, Lennie Watts, Tim Schall, David Sabella, Anna Bergman, eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano, Tovah Feldshuh,and Marilyn Maye.

The evening concluded with the cast and audience singing A Bushel and a Peck.

Music Director: Jon Weber, Jered Egan, bass, Dan Gross, drums

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Jeff Harnar & Andrea Marcovicci



Rose Theater



Jeff Harnar & Danny Bacher



Danny Bacher



Jeff Harnar & Alex Rybeck



Jon Weber, Music Director, Jeff Harnar, Alex Rybeck, Shelly Markham



Barbara Brussell, Mark Nadler, Marta Sanders



Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Marilyn Maye, Randy Roberts



KT Sullivan & Stephen Downey



Liz Callaway



Jeff Harnar & Andrea Marcovicci



Steve Ross



Jane Scheckter



Danny Bacher



Danny Bacher



Marissa Mulder



Karen Oberlin



Sally Darling



Barbara Brussell



Joshua Lance Dixon



Karen Akers



Karen Akers & Lisa Viggiano



Mark Nadler



Mark Nadler



Marta Sanders



David Sabella, Lennie Watts, Tim Schall



David Sabella, Lennie Watts, Tim Schall, Danny Bacher



Anna Bergman



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano



Tovah Feldshuh



Tedd Firth & Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye



2019 Mabel Mercer Foundation New York Cabaret Convention



Cast



Cast



Rose Theater



Jamie deRoy