Photos: Hugh Panaro Healdlines The Wick Theatre Gala

Check out photos from the event here!
In addition to cocktails in a glamorous setting, another beautiful gourmet dinner, live music, an auction, a raffle and other moments of merriment, there was heart, "Miles And Miles and Miles of Heart."
Kimberly Wick assembled a concise hour of entertainment and recognition to so many who have made this theatre what it is today. She also told the audience what it was like, for her and her sister Kelly, to join their mom on this unimaginable journey, The "mom" is none other than the formidable Marilynn Wick, who has become the heartbeat of the theatre scene, here in Boca Raton, Fl. with a reach around the globe. Everyone knows, has heard of, or been to the WICK. After Covid, like every theatre in America, the focus became laser like and the mission statement continued to evolve.
The show on stage consisted of stories, video packages and talent. Lots and lots of talent, both from the history of the Wick and currently. Broadway's Hugh Panaro was the centerpiece, performing special material and dueting with Julia Suriano, who just completed the run of CAROUSEL at the theatre. Panaro mesmerized, as expected, and then broke our hearts with a stunning vocal and visual tribute to the late, great Chita Rivera.
Also, scholarships were presented to 3 young people who hope to pursue theatre as a career and profession.
Lee Roy Reams, Aaron Bower, Emily Jewel Hoder (who recently completed a run on Broadway in THE MUSIC MAN), Mallory Newbrough, Leah Sessa and Lourelene Snedeker all added their talents to the evening, with Bobby Peaco on the piano and Joseph Thalken playing for Mr. Panaro. Also, Janice Hamilton brought some real class to the auction and Charles Baran was the perfect host. Norb Joerder was presented a special award, having directed 22 shows over the Wick's 10 year run.
An emotional Kimberly Wick introduced Marilynn Wick onto the stage and the Executive Managing Producer, Marilynn, was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation, which clearly moved her. When Marilynn speaks, something happens and your heart melts a little. She is one of the most affable individuals I have ever encountered and she is a warrior with her heart on her sleeve. But she also knows exactly what she's doing and what the future looks like, so she's already focused on the next 10 years....and we will all be here for it!
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Marilynn Wick & Kimberly Wick
Kimberly Wick
Panaro
Hugh Panaro & Chita Panaro
Hugh Panaro & Julia Suriano
Leah Sessa, Aaron Bower, Mallory Newbrough
Leah Sessa, Aaron Bower, Mallory Newbrough, Emily Jewel Hoder
Leah Sessa, Aaron Bower, Mallory Newbrough
Mallory Newbrough & Leah Sessa
Aaron Bower
Aaron Bower
Norm Joerder
Aaron Bower, Norm Joerder, Kimberly Wick
Aaron Bower, Norm Joerder, Kimberly Wick
Aaron Bower
Lourelene Snedeker
Lourelene Snedeker
Marilyn Wick & Kimberly Wick
The Wick Theatre Gala
The Wick Theatre Gala
Hugh Panaro & Richard Jay Alexander
