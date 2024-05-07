James Jackson, Jr. to Kick Off Pride Month With CABARET...DEBUT at Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OBIE Award-winner, James Jackson, Jr. from Michael R. Jackson's TONY & Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop will kick off NYC Pride Month with a 2-night stint at East Village mainstay Pangea. "Cabaret...Debut" spoofs Jackson's 15 year career in the famed and fabled New York Cabaret scene.

"You never forget your first time!" quips Jackson as he weaves this hysterical tale and dedication to the month-long celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. Alongside music director Elliot Roth, "Cabaret...Debut" showcases Jackson's "Classic (but completely brand new) stylings of Broadway, soul, folk, & the popular lesbian hits that made him the cabaret diva...he hopes to someday be."

James Jackson, Jr. in "Cabaret...Debut" will perform Saturday, June 1st at 9:30PM and Sunday, June 2nd at 7PM in the cabaret room at Pangea. $20 tickets can be ordered online at www.PangeaNYC.com and $25 at the door (cash only). Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th and 12th Streets) in New York City.

James Jackson, Jr.

An Obie Award-winner for his work in the Pulitzer and TONY Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, seen Off-Broadway in White Girl in Danger at Second Stage, in conjunction with The Vineyard Theatre (album now available on iTunes and Spotify by Yellow Sound Label). Jackson's cabaret work has made a home at popular New York venues Joe's Pub, DROM, Duane Park, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42. He is also co-host of the Broadway-themed podcast 5 Questions with James and JAM with dear friend, TONY nominee, John-Andrew Morrison.



Jackson has graced the stages of Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall. As an arts educator and theatre professor, he has worked with students all over the country - Manhattanville University, University of South Florida, and Westfield State University. A native of Boston, and graduate of Westfield State University, James' cabaret work, both solo and as part of The Black-Ups (with co-creators LaDonna Burns and Elliot Roth), has been seen across the country at The American Repertory Theatre's Club Oberon in Cambridge, Los Angeles' Lyric Theatre, The Provincetown Theatre,The Post Office Cabaret and Tin Pan Alley. Up next, a very special Juneteenth performance in Provincetown at The Wilde!

TICKETS FOR THIS EVENT:

Facebook: @pangeanyc

Instagram: @pangeanyc @JJacksonJr

Comments