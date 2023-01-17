Philippe Arroyo, Joy Woods, Keri Rene Fuller, and More Join 54 SINGS 2013

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings 2013! Get ready to "Scream & Shout" for your favorite Broadway performers and cabaret's finest as we transport you back in time to 2013. The 2010's forever changed pop music, and we are back again to celebrate! This series "Started From The Bottom" with a stellar sold-out journey back in time with 2012's hottest pop anthems, and 54 Below is back for round two! You'll be sure to "Roar" for this one-night-only performance and unleash your inner 2013 self, commemorating the music that made us.

Featuring: Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Keri Rene Fuller (Six, Waitress), Andrea Macasaet (Six), Joy Woods (Six, The Notebook), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Matt Manuel (Ain't Too Proud), Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Bryson Jacobi Jackson (MJ the Musical), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), Henry Platt ("Sing On!"), Naima Andreana Alakham (54 Sings Anthem Night), Enmanuel (Manie) Delarosa (54 Sings Anthem Night), Andrew Maroney (54 Sings 2012), Brook Wood (Rockers on Broadway), Lily Soto (54 Sings Anthem Night), & Tyler McCall (Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Series).

Produced by Zachary Hausman & Ashley Haber

Music direction by Aidan Wells

Photography by Luca Fontes

Videography by Jake Capriotti

54 Sings 2013: A Tribute to the Songs of 10 Years Ago! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 30th, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.