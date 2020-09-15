Philadelphia's The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Prepares For LATE NIGHT SNACKS: FEAST

The show is a 12-hour international musical extravaganza.

The Bearded Ladies Cabaret are preparing for an international celebration of music and performance that will span the globe for twelve hours. LATE NIGHT SNACKS: FEAST, co-hosted by The Bearded Ladies Cabaret's John Jarboe and artists from around the world, will feature streaming acts from acclaimed international cabaret performers. This once-in-a-quarantine event will take place on October 17, 2020 from 12PM to 12AM EST. Reservations can be made at FringeArts.com.

Part of the 2020 FringeArts Philadelphia Fringe Festival, FEAST is the newest iteration of The Bearded Ladies' popular LATE NIGHT SNACKS series. In previous years, the cabaret troupe would join forces with FringeArts to create an after-hours pop-up performance bar, frequented by both Fringe Festival patrons and artists alike. However, given the current restrictions around social gatherings, The Bearded Ladies are planning to satisfy their audience's appetite with a smorgasbord of hot, virtual cabaret performances from cities all over the world.

FEAST is a 12-hours marathon of delicious cabaret, hosted by John Jarboe along with a bevy of friends. Every hour, guests will savor the flavor of a new city as served by cabaret stars from Philly to Melbourne. Audience members will be able to tune in for a quick bite or stick around for every mouth-watering course. Even better, the event is free and can be streamed at https://www.twitch.tv/beardedladiescabaret.

Free reservations for FEAST can be made by visiting FringeArts.com. The first 500 guests who RSVP will receive a complementary "FEAST Menu," a TV Guide-like program that highlights the various hosts and performers who are part of the festivities. For a true cabaret at home experience, guests can purchase a cabaret in a box kit from FringeArts on a sliding scale starting at $33. Each kit contains a table cloth, a 12-hour candle, a "reserved table" sign, plus additional Bearded Ladies Swag.

The FEAST project is directed by Sally Ollove and co-created and hosted by John Jarboe. Video design is by Christopher Ash, with production design by Rebecca Kanach. The current confirmed international line-up of hosts are noted below. Additions to the roster will be made throughout the next several weeks. Visit The Bearded Ladies Cabaret at beardedladiescabaret.com for an up-to-date list of FEAST performers and hosts.

