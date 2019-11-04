Perry Laylon Ojeda Returns to New York For One Night Solo Act at Feinstein's/54 Below

After a run of hit shows in Palm Springs and Los Angeles, and an exclusive engagement onboard Norwegian Cruise Line's mega ship The Escape, Perry Laylon Ojeda (On The Town, Imaginary Friends) returns to New York for a one night solo act, "Perry Ojeda - Just in Time: The Songs of Betty Comden and Adolph Green." The Dec. 17th show is at Feinstein's/54 Below, 254 W. 54th Street in Manhattan. Showtime is 9:30PM and doors open at 8:45PM for dinner/cocktails.

A veteran of Broadway and London's West End, Ojeda will perform some of Comden and Green's brilliant hit songs, including "Just in Time," "Make Someone Happy," "The Party's Over," and more while sharing his personal experiences of working with the legendary songwriting team, including his stories and fond memories while in the lead role of "Gabey" in the 1998 Broadway revival of On The Town.

This special one night only holiday edition of Ojeda's 'Just in Time' show will feature trios and duets with special guests Arielle Jacobs, Broadway's "Princess Jasmine" from Disney's hit show Aladdin, as well as Robert Montano (Kiss of the Spider Woman, On The Town) and Brad Aspel (Beauty and the Beast, On The Town). John Daniels will provide musical direction, with arrangements by Mark Hartman. The show will be staged by Kirsten Sanderson. "Perry Ojeda - Just In Time: The Songs of Betty Comden & Adolph Green" was originally produced & developed with a generous grant from Coachella Valley Rep (Ron Celona, Artistic Director).

The award-winning team of Comden and Green are the longest running creative partnership in Broadway history, distinguishing themselves as playwrights, screenwriters, and lyricists who have collaborated with legendary composers including Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne, Cy Coleman, and Andre Previn.



"This performance is a musical tribute to the unparalleled contributions their work has made to American musical theatre and Hollywood's golden age, including culturally defining films and plays like Singin' in the Rain, The Band Wagon, Auntie Mame, On The Town, and countless others," says Ojeda.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at 646-476-3551 or online at Feinstein's/54 Below website.





