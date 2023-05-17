Patti Bottino-Bravo Brings ACT 3 to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

The performance is on Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 pm.

Patti Bottino-Bravo celebrates endings, beginnings, and everything in between with the Gregory Toroian Trio. When a half-century of working a day job ends, and the expectations don't quite meet the reality, the only thing to do about it is... SING! Featuring songs spanning the 1950s through the 1990s from musical theater, pop, rock, and jazz genres, with new twists on familiar tunes and some hidden gems.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos, Bottino-Bravo and her accomplished musicians, musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, deliver an afternoon of reflection and renewal, looking back and moving forward with thoughtful observations and a "ya just gotta laugh" outlook on life.


Patti Bottino-Bravo recently retired from her day job as a speech-language pathologist for the New York City Department of Education. She was introduced to the cabaret community in the 1980's and nominated for a MAC Award for Best Newcomer-Duo with her then singing partner, Sal Bovoso, for It Takes Two. She left performing when pursuing her master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology became all-consuming. A mere twenty-seven years later, due to a chance meeting with the marvelous Marilyn Maye, Bottino-Bravo enrolled in a Master Class where she met Maestro Barry Levitt. In 2016, with Levitt as musical director, she launched her return debut Dream, Come True! Bottino-Bravo has performed in NYC at Panache, Panache Encore, Jan Wallman's, Don't Tell Mama, The Metropolitan Room, and now, the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Outside of NYC, she has performed at Davenport's in Chicago, IL, and the Montparnasse in Mykonos, Greece.




