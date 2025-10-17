POP ICONS LIVE IN CONCERT to be Presented at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voices to End Hunger is proud to present its youth-led benefit concert, "Pop Icons Live in Concert," taking place on Saturday, October 18th at Don't Tell Mama, located at 343 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036. Doors open at 2:15 PM, and the show begins promptly at 3:00 PM.

Hosting and Directing will be shared by Scarlett and Layla, who will guide the audience through an unforgettable afternoon of music, inspiration, and community. Jolie Rose one of the co-founders is away pursuing her studies,

Featured in the promotional photo are the talented young performers and supporters behind the concert: Scarlette London Diviney, Layla Capers, Mackenzie Mercer, Richie, Vincent Ermita, Mila Jaymes, Kaylin Hedges, Emalyn Hedges, Natalie Melo, Nia Thompson, Olivia Buckner, Layne Strum, Catalina Almeida, Anthony Almeida, Pearl Gold, Kennedy Long, Kyndra Sanchez, Michael Hurst, Ellie Joy Fortson, Lincoln Cohen, Khloe Saclolo, Mackenzie Saclolo.

Each child plays a vital role in bringing this fundraiser to life, whether on stage or behind the scenes. Their collective goal: to raise awareness and funds to combat food insecurity through the Voices to End Hunger initiative.

Voices to End Hunger was founded by talented performers Jolie Rose Wasserman (17)and Scarlett London Diviney,(14) during the 2020 pandemic who were later joined by Layla Capers (16) to form a passionate team. These girls are all just young teenagers from New York City who saw a crisis and knew they needed to help. Their mission is to end hunger through community engagement, fundraising events, and advocacy.

Their mission is to raise funds for food and supplies for the food-insecure in New York City through musical performances by young artists in both pop and Broadway genres.



To date, they have successfully hosted and directed several events, providing over 600,000 meals and essential supplies to those in need.