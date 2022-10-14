PITCH PERFECT's Shelley Regner to Perform at 54 Below in November

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Shelley Regner on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Shelley Regner was "literally here the whole time" in Universal's Pitch Perfect franchise as Barden Bella, Ashley, and the original Mezzo of "Disney DCappella," performing at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. Now, Shelley is stepping out of the a cappella groups and into the solo spotlight, making her New York solo concert debut at 54 Below. Expect to laugh and be inspired by her personal stories, "pitch perfect" triumphs, and aca-awkward trials of her life and career so far, as she sings what she considers the "soundtrack of her life." Selections include pop and rock songs of the 80's, 90's, and 00's, and contemporary twists on traditional musical theatre songs led and arranged by music director, Elmo Zapp (54 Gets Warped, & Against the Wall: The Songs of Zach Spound).

Elmo Zapp is a bi-coastal producer, arranger, orchestrator, and music director based in NYC. His Music Direction includes L.A. productions of Bare, American Idiot, and Dogfight (Ovation Award Nomination for Best Music Direction), as well as Music Director for Broadway/Film & Television stars Emma Hunton and Shelley Regner. Elmo's multi-instrumental and vocal talents have been heard in L.A. and NYC cabarets and as the bass player for Cruel Intentions: The Musical Original Cast Recording. He arranges for Élan Artists and regularly records and produces covers, singles, and EPs for Broadway, film, and television artists. Social media @elmozapp.

Shelley Regner plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 8, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Shelley Regner

Shelley Regner is most notably known for her role as Bella member, Ashley, in the Pitch Perfect franchise and as the original "Mezzo '' from Disney DCappella recording/national touring group. She has performed on prestigious stages such as The Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall, as well as theaters across the country. Audiences have enjoyed Shelley's performances in Los Angeles productions of BARE (Nadia), Cruel Intentions Musical (Cecile), Jennifer's Body: The Unauthorized Musical (Jennifer), UMPO: A League of Their Own (Dottie), and many others. Shelley's credits include numerous independent series and films, including award-winning feature film, Adverse, available on Amazon Prime. Social media: @shelleyregner

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.