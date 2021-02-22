PIANO BAR LIVE! Presents Pamela Clay, Trip Kennedy, Gina Milo, Tracy Stark and More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! will stream this Tuesday, February 23 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Pamela Clay, Trip Kennedy, Gina Milo and Tracy Stark, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join them this TUESDAY, February 23rd at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Trip Kennedy came out in Marie's Crisis 35 years ago and never left. He is now the creator and host of Showoffshow, a popular LA open mic he's been hosting on Zoom for a year. The show attracts a variety of local, national and international performers. In December 2020, Kennedy performed the Book of Mel-a Mel Brooks Cabaret,and will be presenting the Book of Mel 2-Miscast, Backwards and Bent on Saturday, February 27th on Metropolitan Zoom.

Pamela Clay is an Oklahoma-born, multi-lingual singer-actress-songwriter and Army brat who lived many years in France and Germany. Her award-winning career began in musical theatre and encompasses not only stage, but also radio, film, television and internet, working with such stars as Mel Brooks, Mandy Patinkin and Alan Arkin. Her vocal styles include jazz, R&B, pop, country, cabaret, Broadway, Edith Piaf in French and more. Her first one-woman show was at JFK Center and first solo show in NY was at Feinstein's 54 Below, where she presented Forever Piaf! On Saturday, April 3 she'll be singing live in Spring Has Sprung on MetropolitanZoom.com.

Actress-singer Gina Milo's Broadway and National tours include: Les Miserables, Annie and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Regionally, Gina's credits include: Gentleman's Guide... (Sibella), Mamma Mia(Tanya) and Marvelous Wonderettes (Suzy) at Mason Street; Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey) at Portland Center Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse and NCT, The Pin Up Girls at Casa Mañana; Nunsense (Sister Amnesia) at Big Arts; The Producers (Ulla, Encore Award), A Christmas Story (Mother), Plaza Suite(Muriel, Encore Award) and Hairspray (Penny) at the Engeman Theater; and many more. She considers her most important role to be Mom to her sweet daughter, Olivia.

Tracy Stark is a multi-talented performer. She's a pianist, music director, arranger, bandleader, singer and songwriter, and an 11-Time MAC Award winner in the categories of Music Director, Piano Entertainer and Song of the Year. She is also a Bistro Award winner for Musical Direction, and has won Cabaret Hotline's Songwriter of the Year Award.