PHOTOS: Clint Holmes Brings JAMES, JONI, AND ME to 54 Below

Ben Vereen joins a sold-out audience as Clint Holmes celebrates the music of James Taylor & Joni Mitchell

Sep. 18, 2025
One of the most exciting performers in show business, who must be seen to really be heard, and who keeps better (musical) time than my Apple Watch, was on the stage of 54 Below last night. Clint Holmes brought his new show titled “Clint Holmes: James, Joni, and Me” to Broadway’s Supper Club, and it was a celebrity-packed room with Ben Vereen in the house for Clint’s celebration of the music of James Taylor and Joni Mitchell. Check out my photos of the show.

There is one final performance of this show on Saturday September 20. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website here.

