PHOTOS: Clint Holmes Brings JAMES, JONI, AND ME to 54 Below

Ben Vereen joins a sold-out audience as Clint Holmes celebrates the music of James Taylor & Joni Mitchell
One of the most exciting performers in show business, who must be seen to really be heard, and who keeps better (musical) time than my Apple Watch, was on the stage of 54 Below last night. Clint Holmes brought his new show titled “Clint Holmes: James, Joni, and Me” to Broadway’s Supper Club, and it was a celebrity-packed room with Ben Vereen in the house for Clint’s celebration of the music of James Taylor and Joni Mitchell. Check out my photos of the show.
There is one final performance of this show on Saturday September 20. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website here.
Happy Birthday Kelly Clinton-Holmes
Clint Holmes & Kelly Clinton Holmes
Jakubu Griffin
54 Below
Standing Ovation
Clint Holmes & Demetrios Pappas, Music Director
Cecelia Joyce Johnson
Steven Baruch, Eda Baruch, Kelly Clinton-Holmes
Kelly Clinton Holme & Valerie Dowd
Eda Sorokoff & Kelly Clinton-Holmes
Clint Holmes & Amanda Raymond
Clint Holmes & Amanda Raymond
54 Below
Videos