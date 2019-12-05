PETER, PAUL AND CARLY (THE “IT'S GONNA BE CHRISTMAS” SHOW is Coming to The Duplex

THE Duplex Cabaret Theatre, the cradle of NYC cabaret, presents TUCKER, ALEC BROWN, and CARLY HAYES in PETER, PAUL AND CARLY (THE "IT'S GONNA BE CHRISTMAS" SHOW) for one performance only: Wednesday December 11 at 7PM.

Have you ever felt...different? So do millennial musical comedy trio Peter, Paul and Carly, who never get to perform "The Show" due to circumstances beyond their control. However, the beret and turtleneck-wearing roommates somehow always seem to find a reason to break into song with unwavering optimism and imagination.

PETER, PAUL AND CARLY (THE "IT'S GONNA BE CHRISTMAS" SHOW) plays The Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher Street NYC) on Wednesday December 11 at 7M. There is a $15 cover charge in advance ($20 tickets available at the door) and 2 drink minimum in the Cabaret Theatre. Tickets and information are available at www.purplepass.com/ppc1211. Advance tickets are only available online until 5:30pm on the day of performance.

TUCKER (Peter) performs his original songs all over NYC and LA. You've heard him on and off camera at Saturday Night Live and on The Today Show singing with the legendary Carole King. He has also sung on network IDs, promos, and themes for Nickelodeon, Game Show Network, Discovery Kids, and more; he regularly knocks off Top-40 singers in syndicated parodies for iHeart Media. Prior to "Peter, Paul and Carly," TUCKER appeared in residency at The Duplex as one half of the acclaimed duo Two Tuckers. His original songs are part of Yale University Center for Emotional Intelligence's most ambitious training sessions, currently taking place in NYC public schools. David Letterman CBS/NBC bandleader and producer of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Paul Shaffer says: "TUCKER will have the longevity -- and success -- that comes from being an original.

Alec Brown (Paul) is an improviser, stand-up, and musical comedy performer based in NYC and LA. He is a member of The Academy at the Upright Citizens Brigade and appears monthly at The PIT with indie improv team and club favorite Night Brunch. In addition to his sets after dark, Alec is a cast member and teacher at the arts education organization Story Pirates, where he records songs and performs for elementary school students around the New York City metropolitan area. You can hear his vocals on the Story Pirates Podcast song "Cheese Quest."

Carly Hayes (Carly) is an improviser, stand-up, and musical comedy performer based in NYC. She trained at the Upright Citizens Brigade, where she first started working with indie improv team Young Adult Trilogy. Carly is also a member of The Armory house team Goliath with whom she performs weekly, and of the indie improv team Night Brunch who perform a popular monthly residency at The PIT. She has appeared at HBO Theater with Epic Players and starred as Miranda in their production of The Tempest at The Flea. Carly would also like the world to know that she once opened for the Jonas Brothers because "it is true and explains everything."





