Orville Peck, Melissa Errico to Join STAGE FRIGHT at Red Eye

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Fright, hosted by OUT 100's Marti Gould Cummings with Drama Desk-nominee Yaz Fukuoka on the keys, has revealed a big, star-studded lineup for April at Red Eye NY. Up first, Ali Ewoldt.

Ewoldt bursted on the Broadway scene as Cosette in the first Broadway Revival of Les Miserables and starred as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway for over two years including during the show's 30th Anniversary celebration. Most recently Ewoldt was seen in A Child's Christmas in Wales at the Irish Repertory Theatre.

Stage Fright is a weekly Broadway talk show where a Hell's Kitchen crowd gets up close and personal with the hottest stars of the New York City theater scene. This month Marti will also welcome Stephen Trask and Our Lady J (April 9), Cat Cohen (April 16), Melissa Errico (April 23), and Orville Peck (April 30).

Host Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The NY Times, among others as well as on Good Morning America, The View, and Inside Edition. They produced and starred in the number one-rated Fusion Television Docuseries Shade Queens of NYC, hosted their own talk show, The Marti Report on Logo, Worst Cooks in America, Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner, The X Change Rate, and Dragged for Yahoo! Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden. They currently serve as a performer and cruise director for Vacaya LGBTQ Travel.

Upcoming Guests

Stephen Trask composed the music and lyrics for the stage musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Trask's real-life band Cheater performed as Hedwig's band "The Angry Inch". He received an Obie Award for the play and a Grammy Award nomination for the movie. In 2014, the show saw its first Broadway incarnation, opening at the Belasco Theatre and winning the year's Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Our Lady J is a screenwriter, best-known for her work on Pose, Transparent and American Horror Story. She is the first out trans woman to perform at Carnegie Hall, as well as the first out trans writer to be hired in a television writers room.

Cat Cohen is a comedian, actress and singer. Her live comedy performances combine stand-up comedy with cabaret-style songs. Cohen's first Netflix comedy special, The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, was released in 2022. Cat will perform at Club Cumming in New York on April 9.

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer, and author. First known for her starring roles on Broadway, including My Fair Lady, High Society, Anna Karenina, White Christmas, Dracula, and LES MISERABLES. She starred in the CBS show Central Park West and played roles on Blue Bloods, The Knick, and more, as well as Billions on Showtime. Her latest album "Sondheim in the City" is available now.

Orville Peck recently made his Broadway debut in Cabaret. He released his debut album "Pony" in 2019 followed by the EP "Show Pony". Other albums include "Bronco" and "Stampedein." W Magazine said that his voice is a "deep, calm bass-baritone that recalls the bygone era of Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison; and his haunting guitar riffs drift between rockabilly, blues, and dreamy shoegazing distortions.

Stage Fright

Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

Red Eye NY - 355 W 41st Street, New York, NY 10036

No cover

Comments