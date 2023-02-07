Original FAME Movie Cast Members Laura Dean & Antonia Franceschi to Join Celebration at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present an evening commemorating one of the most acclaimed the coming-of-age films of all time with 54 Celebrates the Movie Fame. For reservations and information to this one-night only show on June 26 at 7pm, visit 54below.com/Fame.

This exciting event will feature the songs from the Oscar-winning, blockbuster movie FAME! In an unforgettable celebration of the iconic movie musical and its late star Irene Cara, experience "Fame," "Out Here on My Own," "Hot Lunch Jam," "I Sing the Body Electric," and more like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Michael Lavine and the onstage band will be made up of High School of Performing Arts musicians who were in the movie!

The cast includes original cast member and High School of Performing Arts alumna, Laura Dean, who was thrust into the national spotlight after starring in the film as Lisa, the dancer who almost jumps in front of a subway train, as well as Antonia Franceschi, the ballerina who confronts an unplanned pregnancy. In addition to Ms. Dean, the show will feature Christine Pedi as Mrs. Sherwood, a special video message from Dean Pitchford, who won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the title song, and more stars to be announced!

54 Celebrates the Movie Fame plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 26 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees), with premium seats for $90 ($100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Fame. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.