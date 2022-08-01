Original DYNASTY Stars to Team Up for COCKTAILS WITH THE CARRINGTONS: A DYNASTY PARTY at Feinstein's at The Nikko

Original "Dynasty" stars Jack Coleman (Steven Carrington), John James (Jeff Colby) and Gordon Thomson (Adam Carrington) are co-starring once again in the premiere of their new live stage show "Cocktails With the Carringtons: A Dynasty Party" at Feinstein's at The Nikko on Wednesday, September 7th at 8pm.

The three men of "Dynasty", the Aaron Spelling/ABC television series that defined the 1980's, will reunite on stage for an intimate evening of laughs and conversation, with never before told unedited backstage stories, interaction with the audience, and musical surprises.

The guys most recently brought "Cocktails With the Carringtons: A Dynasty Party" to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Theater in Hollywood, CA for two nights in the spring, bringing out Dame Joan Collins and other former cast members.

Collins herself raved "I had a great time and the boys were terrific!, while blogger Lawrence Zarian gushed..."Cocktails with the Carringtons" is a delicious, bubbly ride down Dynasty Lane. As we're reunited with Jeff, Steven and Adam, we're instantly whisked back to the decade of indulgence, hot-unadulterated sex, luxe, lavish lifestyles and a complicated rollercoaster of a ride called The Carringtons. Here's a toast to an absolutely delicious night !.

In the 1980's "Dynasty" gave the world a decade of big hair, big shoulder pads, and even bigger catfights. At the height of its' success, ABC's Dynasty was the number one TV show in the US and played to a worldwide audience of over 60 million fans weekly. Marking the 40th anniversary, Forbes Magazine called the show, "a truly great escape!"

The stars of "Cocktails With the Carringtons: A Dynasty Party" take the audience on a journey back to the 1980's reminiscing about all the fan favorite storylines and the behind-the-scenes accounts of working with their iconic co-stars and guest stars like Rock Hudson and others.

A familiar face on television, Jack Coleman, has also been seen as Noah Bennet (aka "The Man with Horn-Rimmed Glasses") on "Heroes" for four seasons, as State Senator Robert Lipton on "The Office," and as US Senator William Bracken on "Castle." Jack has also had recurring roles on USA's "Burn Notice," CW's "The Vampire Diaries," and ABC's "Scandal." Currently, Jack can be seen on NBC's new series, "Ordinary Joe."

Golden Globe nominee John James also starred in the Dynasty spin-off "The Colbys" and as Jeff Martin on "All My Children." An accomplished stage actor, John has been seen in musical comedies in theatres around the country. He also starred in the national tour of the classic thriller "Dial M For Murder" with the legendary Roddy McDowell. John was a staple of 1980's television, also appearing in other Aaron Spelling classics like "Fantasy Island" and "The Love Boat."

Also, a Golden Globe nominee, Gordon Thomson was cast in the juiciest male role on "Dynasty" as the scheming Adam Carrington opposite Joan Collins as his mother Alexis. A role that was to have lasted for only six episodes turned in to one of TV's most iconic villains for seven seasons. In his native Canada, Gordon was an accomplished Shakespearean actor. He was also part of the original Toronto cast of the ever-popular musical "Godspell." Gordon starred in the classic NBC television soaps "Santa Barbara" and on "Sunset Beach" for "Dynasty" producer Aaron Spelling.

"Cocktails With the Carringtons: A Dynasty Party" will now come to Feinstein's at The Nikko, with plans for a national tour in the US in 2022 and 2023.

** Please join them for "Cocktails With the Carringtons: A Dynasty Party"at Feinstein's at The Nikko in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 7th at 8pm.

Tickets available at www.feinsteinssf.com